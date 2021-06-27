Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Is SA on the verge of becoming a failed state?
Conversation delves into state of local governance, collapse of service delivery and land expropriation bill
27 June 2021 - 23:05
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we ask the question: is SA on the brink of becoming a failed state?
We speak to associate professor in the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede, about the state of local governance and the collapse of basic service delivery. The conversation outlines how crucial local governance is to service delivery, job creation, investment and the functioning of the country as a whole...
