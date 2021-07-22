Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Can someone please tell us why DD is clowning around in Russia?

If Mabuza was poisoned, he would have recovered by now, so why does he keep nipping off to that country, of all places?

Tom Eaton Columnist
22 July 2021 - 20:22

When you’re standing in the middle of a burning circus tent, it can be hard to care about specific clowns, especially ones who have waddled out of the tent and into a distant sideshow. Which is why you’d be forgiven for not wondering why, exactly, deputy president David Mabuza has semigrated to Russia.

In case you’ve forgotten the story so far, what with trying to keep up with low-key coups and all, the official version is as follows...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Roger and out: a last blast for capitalism as Bezos whoops ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK EXTRACT | There’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and then there’s this Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | If Cele, Dlodlo stay secure in their jobs, there’s no hope for us Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Can someone please tell us why DD is clowning around in Russia? Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Was it a coup attempt? Did she or didn’t she? Did he or didn’t ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | It’s a spooky business, but not if it involves our ‘agents’ Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Here we go again as SA faces another make-or-break moment Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Poor JZ, no one listens to him and now his talking head thinks he’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Listing Jozi?! It’ll be easier to sell a listing ship in a pothole Opinion & Analysis