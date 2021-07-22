TOM EATON | Can someone please tell us why DD is clowning around in Russia?

If Mabuza was poisoned, he would have recovered by now, so why does he keep nipping off to that country, of all places?

When you’re standing in the middle of a burning circus tent, it can be hard to care about specific clowns, especially ones who have waddled out of the tent and into a distant sideshow. Which is why you’d be forgiven for not wondering why, exactly, deputy president David Mabuza has semigrated to Russia.



In case you’ve forgotten the story so far, what with trying to keep up with low-key coups and all, the official version is as follows...