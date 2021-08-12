Politics

ANALYSIS | A lot of words, Mr President, but what exactly do they mean?

Ramaphosa speaks in riddles during state capture commission, leaving several crucial questions up in the air

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
12 August 2021 - 20:26

The state capture inquiry hot seat is not for the fainthearted, and it is little wonder some have run away from it.

It is for this reason that many will commend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to subject himself to grilling for four days, two of those this week...

