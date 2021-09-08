Monday blues: parties, IEC will have to work flat out for November 1 poll
EFF joins DA to fight the ruling allowing the candidate registration process to reopen
08 September 2021 - 19:51
Political parties have welcomed the declaration of November 1 as the date for this year’s local government elections, which, for the first time in SA’s history, will take place on a Monday.
Cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the announcement on Wednesday, and assured the country that political parties would be able to campaign, “though there may be some restrictions”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.