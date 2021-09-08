Monday blues: parties, IEC will have to work flat out for November 1 poll

EFF joins DA to fight the ruling allowing the candidate registration process to reopen

Political parties have welcomed the declaration of November 1 as the date for this year’s local government elections, which, for the first time in SA’s history, will take place on a Monday.



Cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the announcement on Wednesday, and assured the country that political parties would be able to campaign, “though there may be some restrictions”. ..