ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling

Three years into the ring, the former undisputed ANC strongman's nose is bloodied, while his opponent flies high

“Do not count your chickens before they hatch” is probably a fitting proverb to describe suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s self-inflicted, plummeting political fortunes.



It would have been best for Magashule, years ago, to ask his then close political ally and avid reader of Sun Tzu’s Art of War, Mpumalanga strongman David Mabuza, to dissect for him what exactly the Chinese military strategist and philosopher meant when he said: “Be extremely subtle, even to the point of formlessness. Be extremely mysterious, even to the point of soundlessness. Thereby you can be the director of the opponent’s fate.” ..