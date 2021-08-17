ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried
From heroes to zeroes and clowns, here’s a round-up of three years at the state capture inquiry
17 August 2021 - 19:59
For exactly three years, the state capture inquiry was a melting pot of witnesses.
Evasive, hostile, hilarious, buoyant, triumphant, the Zondo commission had it all. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.