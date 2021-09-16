Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters

The ANC hopes to woo Bo-Kaap residents by promising to use its powers to declare the area a heritage site as electioneering bait.

Even though ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte admitted this might seem opportunistic, she repeated the promise to party members and supporters who attended a party meeting in the area on Thursday.

“I know that Comrade Nathi [Mthethwa, the sport, arts and culture minister] is very keen to come back and to make the big announcement. I was saying to him this morning that I think he must make the big announcement just in time for you to win the ward,” she said at a preparatory meeting with ANC activists at the Ghoema Theatre, before embarking on a door-to-door campaign.

“I know it sounds a bit opportunistic, but that’s what we need to do,” she added.

At another venue, Duarte told ANC supporters that Mthethwa would formalise various properties in the area that would be made heritage sites.

“I don’t know the date ... He is going to come here very shortly to do the formalisation of the various buildings, 15 or so sites, that are now being made heritage sites and then follow through on what comes next,” she said.

She explained that the first phase would be for certain building to be declared heritage sites and then, in that context, a protective order would be issued for the whole Bo-Kaap area.

That would ensure property developers were not the ones to win in the end, she said.

Duarte was responding to concerns raised by ANC activists and community members in some of the homes she visited about the gentrification of the area, which has left them with unaffordable municipal rates.

An elderly couple, Baderoenaesa Bosch, 69, and her husband, Yusuf, who live in Wale Street, told Duarte that despite being pensioners, they were paying R3,000 for rates. As pensioners, they struggled with that, they said.

Being on Wale Street means their rates and taxes are high because of the value of the property, which is on prime land.

Baderoenaesa told Sunday Times Daily that she’d been staying at the property since she was 25 and it had been her home for more than 40 years.

Jacky Poking, the ANC councillor candidate for the area, referred to the issue as “insensitive development”. She said developers claimed they were doing building to help the city solve its housing problems, but argued that this wasn’t the reality.