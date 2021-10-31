Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST | Election analysis: the success of party campaigns in a Covid world

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dr Sithembile Mbete and Natasha Marrian on the focus and implications of Monday’s polls

31 October 2021 - 18:44 By Mudiwa Gavaza

With South Africans casting their votes on Monday, local government elections are the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Sithembile Mbete, a senior lecturer in the department of political sciences at the University of Pretoria and programme director at Apolitical Academy SA, together with Natasha Marrian, deputy editor at the Financial Mail...

