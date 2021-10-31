PODCAST | Election analysis: the success of party campaigns in a Covid world
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dr Sithembile Mbete and Natasha Marrian on the focus and implications of Monday’s polls
31 October 2021 - 18:44
With South Africans casting their votes on Monday, local government elections are the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Sithembile Mbete, a senior lecturer in the department of political sciences at the University of Pretoria and programme director at Apolitical Academy SA, together with Natasha Marrian, deputy editor at the Financial Mail...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.