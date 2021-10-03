PODCAST | What has caused SA’s shift in vaccine thinking?

Before SA had a secure and healthy stash of Covid-19 vaccines, there was a mighty push by the South African and African community to make sure vaccines were being supplied equitably.

However, now that we have a bountiful supply of vaccines and have hopes to vaccinate enough of the community to substantially curb transmission, a powerful “anti-vax” sentiment seems to have taken hold.

This sentiment became apparent after President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the potential development of a vaccine passport during a national address on September 19.