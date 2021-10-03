Khwezi Science Report
PODCAST | What has caused SA’s shift in vaccine thinking?
Khwezi Science Report chats with Prof Keymanthri Moodley about anti-vaxxers and vaccine passports
Before SA had a secure and healthy stash of Covid-19 vaccines, there was a mighty push by the South African and African community to make sure vaccines were being supplied equitably.
However, now that we have a bountiful supply of vaccines and have hopes to vaccinate enough of the community to substantially curb transmission, a powerful “anti-vax” sentiment seems to have taken hold.
This sentiment became apparent after President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the potential development of a vaccine passport during a national address on September 19.
At the same time, many industries and companies are considering, or implementing, a mandatory vaccine policy.
The most recent example is the University of Cape Town, where most of the senate recently voted in favour of a mandatory vaccine policy.
In this episode of the Khwezi Science Report, host Tanya Farber is joined by Prof Keymanthri Moodley, director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at Stellenbosch University.
Moodley discusses the mind shift around vaccinations and the legal and ethical implications of vaccine passports.
