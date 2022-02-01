Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Bongani Baloyi didn’t vote for the DA in the local elections

To find out why, catch this episode of ‘Eusebius on TimesLIVE’

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
01 February 2022 - 22:20

In a wide-ranging interview on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi explained why he did not vote for his now former party, the DA, in last year’s local government elections.

He was at pains to to tell host Eusebius McKaiser how he started feeling estranged from the DA after policy shifts that did not resonate with his political and personal convictions. In particular, he said, the party abandoning using race as a proxy for disadvantage entrenched his belief that there is a lack of empathy from the DA and its leader, John Steenhuisen, of the lived experiences of black people...

