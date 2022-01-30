‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi
Baloyi reveals he ceased being a member of the party in 2019, following the departure of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Bongani Baloyi, the former mayor of Midvaal who joined ActionSA this week, says he left the DA after the party became toxic when Helen Zille was elected federal council chair in 2019.
Baloyi told the Sunday Times this week that after the departure of Mmusi Maimane the party lost direction, and leaders made decisions and utterances he could not defend in public...
