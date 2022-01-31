Mashaba takes aim at Zille’s claim Bongani Baloyi will regret his move to ActionSA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has responded to the DA’s Helen Zille saying his party's newest member, Bongani Baloyi, will regret the move.

This comes after Baloyi revealed in an interview with the Sunday Times his decision to leave the DA after 14 years, saying it became “extremely toxic” when Zille was elected federal council chair in 2019.

Baloyi said even though he had successes under the DA, he could not see himself representing a party in which he longer believed.

“I don’t believe in whatever the DA is trying to do at this point in time. I don’t have anything personal against Helen Zille, or John Steenhuisen for that matter, but the entire body [of the] DA and what it has become today is a space that’s foreign to me and I want to go elsewhere,” he said.

In response to Baloyi's claim, Zille said she met the former Midvaal mayor in Johannesburg last year “to discuss his plans for his future DA career trajectory”.

She said the meeting was “amicable and pleasant” and Baloyi never mentioned anything to her about the DA being “toxic”.

“I last saw Bongani late 2021 in Jozi (at his request) to discuss his plans for his future DA career trajectory. It was, as always, amicable and pleasant. I have never had one unpleasant interaction with Bongani. Quite the contrary. My prediction? I think he will regret his move,” said Zille.