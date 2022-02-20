Cele vs Sitole: ‘Two bulls in the kraal trying to do the same job’

Insiders reveal to Sunday Times Daily the reasons for the feud between the top two men in SA’s safety and security services

A bruising power battle in the upper echelons of SA’s safety and security services can be traced back to 2018, when police minister Bheki Cele started becoming operationally involved in national police commissioner Khehla Sitole’s daily duties, according to insiders.



The ongoing feud between the men, which experts say is hamstringing the police’s ability to protect citizens, reached a new low last week when the minister accused the police boss of conspiring against him with EFF leader Julius Malema, only to be told a meeting about Malema’s safety had taken place on his office’s instruction. Cele also had egg on his face after he took a swipe at Sitole for not attending the state of the nation address (Sona), which he had. Public mudslinging followed. But none of these spats compare with the now notorious blame game that happened after last year’s deadly July riots. ..