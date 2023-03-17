WATCH | DD Mabuza ‘hid money in JoJo tanks’: Steenhuisen on Eskom corruption allegations
17 March 2023 - 11:11 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
DA leader John Steenhuisen told parliament on Thursday that former deputy president DD Mabuza is the senior ANC leader alleged to be implicit in corruption at Eskom...
