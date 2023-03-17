Politics

WATCH | DD Mabuza ‘hid money in JoJo tanks’: Steenhuisen on Eskom corruption allegations

17 March 2023 - 11:11 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

DA leader John Steenhuisen told parliament on Thursday that former deputy president DD Mabuza is the senior ANC leader alleged to be implicit in corruption at Eskom...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Mabuza will be remembered for his ‘exceptional service’, says cabinet Politics
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Whatever your misgivings about Mabuza, give credit where it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. From alleged poisoning to two motorcade accidents — when DD ‘The Cat’ Mabuza’s ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Section 194 inquiry is a witch hunt, says Mkhwebane Politics
  2. DA drives point home outside lavish, blackout-proof estate housing president, ... Politics
  3. PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why Bongani Baloyi resigned from ActionSA and what the ... Politics
  4. Deputy President David Mabuza resigns as MP, places urgency on cabinet reshuffle Politics
  5. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest