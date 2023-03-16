PATRICK BULGER | Rights of passage: SA grows up and gives Malema the middle finger
The EFF’s planned ‘national shutdown’ could be rather less than the showstopper the party banked on
16 March 2023 - 21:58
When Ancient Greek wise guy Heraclitus said no man stands in the same river twice he reckoned without the long-haul menace that is EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema. For here is a man who has stood in what he thinks is the same river at least twice, and though the river has changed, he has stayed rigidly the same. This week South African society shrugged and moved on without him. ..
