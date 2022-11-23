From alleged poisoning to two motorcade accidents — when DD ‘The Cat’ Mabuza’s life has been in danger

Deputy president David Mabuza proved why he calls himself “The Cat” after he dodged a recent fatal car accident.
Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in a horrific accident that left one person dead and two protection officers injured in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as Warrant Officer Thomas Shongwe.
A 50-year-old captain remains in a critical condition in hospital while a 44-year-old warrant officer has been discharged, said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
Mabuza escaped unharmed.
According to a News24 report, he was en route to catch a flight to Russia for a four-day personal trip when his motorcade was involved in the accident.
The trip is also part of his frequent travels for medical treatment. It is unclear if Mabuza was unwell.
Here are other times Mabuza’s life has reportedly been in danger.
Alleged poisoning
In 2015, Mabuza, when he was premier of Mpumalanga, fell ill and claimed he had been poisoned.
During an interview with Sowetan, Mabuza said he became ill in August after he “let his guard down” and accepted food during his birthday celebrations in Bushbuckridge. He said after eating, his energy levels dropped and he had been sick ever since.
It later emerged Mabuza travelled to a state hospital in Moscow to receive specialised medical treatment, and had travelled on a private jet owned by the Gupta family with former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane.
“We can confirm the premier travelled to Moscow to seek medical treatment for poisoning.
“The premier was gravely ill and was not in a position to easily walk or carry himself onto a national airline, hence he accepted the offer from Duduzane, which could have possibly been life-saving,” Mabuza's spokesperson said at the time.
Medical leave
In 2021, Mabuza took medical leave to receive further medical treatment in Russia, where he remained for more than a month.
He did not reveal the purpose of the treatment but it was speculated it was related to his alleged poisoning in 2015.
When questioned earlier this year about his frequent trips to Russia, Mabuza said there was “nothing sinister” about them.
He said the purpose was medical rather than political, and had no bearing on government policy on energy contracts or the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We must remove this suspicion about myself going to Russia. It’s purely a medical process. There is nothing sinister. There is nothing hidden. From here I go to hospital and from hospital I come back.
“I am sure honourable members will respect the choice of an individual to choose a hospital. It’s a choice,” said Mabuza.
LISTEN | 'There is nothing sinister about my visit to Russia': David Mabuza
Motorcade accident in July
This week's car accident was not the first this year. The deputy president's motorcade was also involved in an accident in July.
In the first incident, Mabuza's motorcade was involved in a collision on the N1 in Midrand and two of his protection officers were hospitalised with minor injuries.
At the time police spokesperson Mathe said: “The injured were assessed and later cleared and discharged from the medical facility. Only the deputy president’s motorcade was involved in the collision, and police confirm the deputy president was not in any of the vehicles at the time of the accident.”
