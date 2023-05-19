Politics

What Russia, China say it will take to end Ukraine war as African leaders prepare peace mission

Russia proposes four key points, while China outlines 12-point settlement

19 May 2023 - 13:20
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

As six African nations prepare to lead a peace mission to Moscow and Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa four points on what it will take for his country to reach a negotiated settlement...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  2. South Africa’s ties with US ‘uninterrupted’ by diplomatic row Politics
  3. TOM EATON | Careful, General Mbatha, don’t be hoodwinked by Russian ‘goodwill’ Opinion & Analysis
  4. OPINION | Did South Africa sell arms to Russia? Only unlikely scenarios could ... Ideas

Most read

  1. ‘Anyone who helps the aggressor will be accomplice’: inside Ramaphosa & ... Politics
  2. Calls for Eastern Cape premier to resign amid claims of academic fraud Politics
  3. What Russia, China say it will take to end Ukraine war as African leaders ... Politics
  4. ANC gets disclaimer over ‘direct funding compliance’ for missing deadline Politics
  5. Gordhan sanctioned De Ruyter’s private intelligence operation, suggests former ... Politics

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding