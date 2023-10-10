DA red-cards Maritzburg’s R27m support for Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM
Bankrupt Msunduzi municipality did not follow protocol in awarding football club sponsorship deal to the tune of R27m over three years, says party
10 October 2023 - 21:40
The DA has launched court action challenging the decision by the financially fragile Msunduzi municipality to sponsor Royal AM Football Club, owned by wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sport/soccer/2023-05-22-podcast-i-will-never-stoop-to-their-level-mamkhize-on-reports-of-unpaid-salaries-at-royal-am/), for three years at a cost of R9m a year, excluding VAT...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.