Mashatile to lead government intervention team in once ‘shining star’ City of Joburg
If need be, the government will ‘change people’ in the higher echelons of the metro, the deputy president tells parliament
09 November 2023 - 18:05
The national government will soon intervene in the running of the City of Johannesburg after complaints from civil society and some opposition parties about the deteriorating state of the country’s economic hub...
