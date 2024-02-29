Cars, guns and R133,000 payout after AKA’s murder
Extradition application to bring two men to SA from Eswatini to face murder charges details how plot to kill rapper went down
29 February 2024 - 18:08
Two brothers linked to the killing of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were not alongside their co-accused in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday...
