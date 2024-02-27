Politics

McKenzie to stand as Western Cape PA premier candidate

27 February 2024 - 14:25
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
PA leader Gayton McKenzie will stand as the party's presidential candidate and its Western Cape premier candidate. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie will stand as his party's premier candidate in the Western Cape.

The decision was announced on Monday after a national executive committee meeting in George.

McKenzie, a former Central Karoo mayor, said he has a bold vision for governing the province. He hailed his erstwhile municipality as one of the party's strongholds.

The PA has been making inroads in recent by-elections in the Western Cape, snatching support from historically DA strongholds.

The PA announced McKenzie will simultaneously stand as the party's presidential candidate.

“In the event the PA is in a position to enter into a national coalition after the elections, that possibility will be explored, but McKenzie has committed himself to leading the Western Cape.”

The party said it was clear the province will be severely hung and the PA is likely to emerge as a kingmaker, including in Gauteng, where it has announced its deputy president Kenny Kunene as premier candidate.

In the 2021 local government elections the PA emerged as the decider in coalitions in Gauteng municipalities. 

“We are confident the PA will continue to grow from strength to strength and our premier candidates will make the party proud.”

