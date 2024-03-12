A tent town with beachfront views, but starving, unemployed residents are anything but happy
Funding cuts to NPOs blamed as DA conducts oversight visit to municipality-owned homeless shelter on Durban's North Beach
12 March 2024 - 21:35
They live on prime property literally metres away from the Indian Ocean and surrounded by hotels, but for hundreds of homeless residents housed in a tent shelter on Durban's North Beach, the conditions at the municipality-owned facility are anything but inviting...
