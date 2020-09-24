SA set to rock humanity’s Cradle for second time as birthplace of culture

Archaeologists are still discovering new sites that mark critical stages for humanity, and Unesco is very interested

It may have taken a while — 100,000 years or so — but the world looks set to acknowledge SA as the birthplace of brainy humans.



Windswept caves still gathering seashells along the coast are where our ancestors first started acting strangely: they lay down their clubs and sticks to spend time decorating the walls and their bodies — distinctly human acts that signalled the dawn of human culture...