Sport

It’s all Greek to foreign soccer coaches in China

Rafael Benitez says Chinese players’ understanding of football is different to that in Europe, making coaching tricky

27 October 2020 - 20:34 By Michael Church

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid head coach Rafael Benitez has laid bare the difficulties foreign coaches face working in the Chinese Super League: a lack of understanding of the game among local players.

Benitez saw his Dalian Pro side lose 2-0 to Tianjin Teda in the first leg of a playoff on Monday evening and the Spaniard was left frustrated at not being able to influence the outcome as he would if he were coaching in Europe or elsewhere...

