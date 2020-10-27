It’s all Greek to foreign soccer coaches in China

Rafael Benitez says Chinese players’ understanding of football is different to that in Europe, making coaching tricky

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid head coach Rafael Benitez has laid bare the difficulties foreign coaches face working in the Chinese Super League: a lack of understanding of the game among local players.



Benitez saw his Dalian Pro side lose 2-0 to Tianjin Teda in the first leg of a playoff on Monday evening and the Spaniard was left frustrated at not being able to influence the outcome as he would if he were coaching in Europe or elsewhere...