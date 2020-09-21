Soccer

Pep Guardiola says he must prove he deserves Manchester City extension

21 September 2020 - 10:19 By Reuters
Pep Guardiola has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City after joining in 2016.
Image: Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via REUTERS

Pep Guardiola says he is keen to extend his Manchester City contract but must first prove to the Premier League club's owners that he is worthy of a new deal.

Guardiola, who has guided City to two Premier League titles since taking charge in 2016, signed a contract extension to remain at the Etihad until 2021.

"I would love to stay longer here," the 49-year-old said ahead of City's league opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"To extend the contract I have to deserve it and we are going to see if I deserve it this season, in terms of how the team goes forward and improves."

City finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool in the league last season and crashed out of the Uefa Champions League in the quarter-finals but Guardiola said his future at the club is not contingent on delivering major trophies.

"They haven't pushed anything since day one. They allow me to do my job as best as I can with my staff and players and this is going to continue," added the Spaniard.

"They didn't tell me when what I have to win - they told me to play.

"I know the standards of this club, and I have to win and deserve to extend my contract." 

