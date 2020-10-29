Blast from the past: It’s down to the wire for Proteas against Pakistan

1993 — Dingaan Thobela loses the WBA lightweight crown he’d won a few months earlier in his first defence, being outpointed over 12 rounds by Russian Orzubek Nazarov in Johannesburg.



1998 — The Proteas smash Sri Lanka by 92 runs on Duckworth/Lewis in Dhaka to advance to the Champions Trophy final. Jacques Kallis scored an unbeaten 113 as SA posted 240/7 in 39 overs. The Sri Lankan batsmen never got going and were bundled out for 132 in the 24th over, with Steve Elworthy and Pat Symcox taking three wickets each...