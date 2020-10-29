Blast from the past: It’s down to the wire for Proteas against Pakistan
29 October 2020 - 21:06
1993 — Dingaan Thobela loses the WBA lightweight crown he’d won a few months earlier in his first defence, being outpointed over 12 rounds by Russian Orzubek Nazarov in Johannesburg.
1998 — The Proteas smash Sri Lanka by 92 runs on Duckworth/Lewis in Dhaka to advance to the Champions Trophy final. Jacques Kallis scored an unbeaten 113 as SA posted 240/7 in 39 overs. The Sri Lankan batsmen never got going and were bundled out for 132 in the 24th over, with Steve Elworthy and Pat Symcox taking three wickets each...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.