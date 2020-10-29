Sport

Grand sham: inside Guillermo Vilas’s fight to correct a 40-year fault

Researchers say the tennis star should have been world No 1 in 1975 and 1976, but the ATP is having none of it

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
29 October 2020 - 21:05

If 2020 has taught us anything it is that the fight for justice takes many forms.

It has been a year of tumult, in part due to the more focused fight for equality and social justice. Different causes have made their way into our collective consciousness, some on a wider canvas and better lit than others...

