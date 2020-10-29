Grand sham: inside Guillermo Vilas’s fight to correct a 40-year fault
Researchers say the tennis star should have been world No 1 in 1975 and 1976, but the ATP is having none of it
29 October 2020 - 21:05
If 2020 has taught us anything it is that the fight for justice takes many forms.
It has been a year of tumult, in part due to the more focused fight for equality and social justice. Different causes have made their way into our collective consciousness, some on a wider canvas and better lit than others...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.