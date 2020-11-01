Don’t worry, we’ll be sharp, says West Indies coach of fractured build-up
Half his squad will only be released from quarantine on the day of the match against New Zealand
01 November 2020 - 19:45
Almost half of the West Indies squad available for their first Twenty20 international against New Zealand later this month will only have been released from isolation on the morning of the game, coach Phil Simmons has said.
A small group of West Indies players and management arrived in New Zealand on Friday after an exhausting 54-hour journey from Barbados and were immediately placed into a mandatory 14-day isolation...
