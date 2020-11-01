Sport

Don’t worry, we’ll be sharp, says West Indies coach of fractured build-up

Half his squad will only be released from quarantine on the day of the match against New Zealand

01 November 2020 - 19:45 By Greg Stutchbury

Almost half of the West Indies squad available for their first Twenty20 international against New Zealand later this month will only have been released from isolation on the morning of the game, coach Phil Simmons has said.

A small group of West Indies players and management arrived in New Zealand on Friday after an exhausting 54-hour journey from Barbados and were immediately placed into a mandatory 14-day isolation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Don’t worry, we’ll be sharp, says West Indies coach of fractured build-up Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Kolisi’s men smash England for third Web Ellis Sport
  3. Covid won’t catch us: F1 teams say season is a go despite lockdowns Sport
  4. Blast from the past: It’s down to the wire for Proteas against Pakistan Sport
  5. Grand sham: inside Guillermo Vilas’s fight to correct a 40-year fault Sport

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears

Related articles

  1. Anchored, average, not out, all out — this is where local cricket is at Sport
  2. At 80, Sir Geoffrey boycotts God in favour of feng shui and green tea Sport
  3. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | It’s thunderbolt time again - Rabada’s back with a vengeance Sport
  4. Silly as it seems, the US wants to edge its way into cricket’s elite Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | NDA or not, Cricket SA still has to field those hard questions Sport
X