Punt intended
DAVID ISAACSON | NDA or not, Cricket SA still has to field those hard questions
When it comes to discussing matters of public interest, there should be nowhere to hide
13 October 2020 - 19:53
You have to hand it to Cricket SA (CSA) for keeping the Fundudzi forensic report under wraps for so long, although its chief tactic is nothing more than legalised blackmail.
Anyone who signs the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) permits the body to hold them accountable for any financial losses the federation might suffer if they disclose the document to anyone else...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.