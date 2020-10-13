Sport

Punt intended

DAVID ISAACSON | NDA or not, Cricket SA still has to field those hard questions

When it comes to discussing matters of public interest, there should be nowhere to hide

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 October 2020 - 19:53

You have to hand it to Cricket SA (CSA) for keeping the Fundudzi forensic report under wraps for so long, although its chief tactic is nothing more than legalised blackmail.

Anyone who signs the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) permits the body to hold them accountable for any financial losses the federation might suffer if they disclose the document to anyone else...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: we had the wing, they didn’t have a prayer Sport
  2. Who’s the greatest? Who cares. It’s been a titanic tennis era Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | NDA or not, Cricket SA still has to field those hard questions Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Donald amasses scalps in historic Harare Test Sport
  5. The ‘big picture’: Premier League overhaul rewrites the rules of the game Sport

Latest Videos

Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail

Related articles

  1. Full report or I quit, vows Cricket SA board member Schoeman Sport
  2. The CSA board needs to be sent packing over the Moroe fiasco. Here’s why Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Smith makes hay, but it’s Galindez’s day Sport
  4. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Chris Nenzani put CSA in this mess. He can’t just duck out ... Sport
X