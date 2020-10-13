Punt intended

DAVID ISAACSON | NDA or not, Cricket SA still has to field those hard questions

When it comes to discussing matters of public interest, there should be nowhere to hide

You have to hand it to Cricket SA (CSA) for keeping the Fundudzi forensic report under wraps for so long, although its chief tactic is nothing more than legalised blackmail.



Anyone who signs the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) permits the body to hold them accountable for any financial losses the federation might suffer if they disclose the document to anyone else...