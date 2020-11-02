Sport

Blast from the past: Romeo Anayalated by Arnold in ‘15th greatest world title bout’

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 November 2020 - 19:59

1973 — In what many observers described as the greatest boxing contest on SA soil, Arnold Taylor rose from four knock-downs and knocked out Mexican Romeo Anaya in the 14th round at the Rand stadium in Johannesburg to lift the WBA bantamweight crown. There were six knock-downs in the bout, but in the eighth it looked as if Taylor was about to lose as he went down three times. Somehow he got up each time and fought his way back to victory, though he was assisted by a long count after Anaya didn’t retreat to a neutral properly. In 1996, The Ring magazine rated this contest the 15th greatest world title bout of all time.  

1997 — Skipper Hansie Cronje hits 94 runs from 95 balls to guide the Proteas to a five-wicket victory over West Indies in a four-nations tournament day-nighter in Lahore. The West Indies had scored 297/5 after Carl Hooper made 105, the only century of the match. Cronje, opener Gary Kirsten (64) and Jonty Rhodes (53 not out) ensured SA got home with 11 balls remaining...

