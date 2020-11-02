Wallabies rookie vows to step up after Bledisloe disaster in Sydney

The 22-year-old Tate McDermott looks to salvage pride at the next clash with the All Blacks on Saturday

Rookie scrumhalf Tate McDermott has promised the Wallabies will “make amends” for their record loss to the All Blacks when they meet the New Zealanders in the second round of the Tri-Nations in Brisbane on Saturday.



McDermott made his test debut off the bench on Saturday at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium but was unable to prevent Dave Rennie’s side from slumping to their biggest defeat yet to the All Blacks...