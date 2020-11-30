Sport

Maradona and Messi: mirror images on the field but definitely not off it

Argentina’s two icons were both extraordinary footballers but also very different personalities

30 November 2020 - 19:52 By Richard Martin

Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sunday’s 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot.

Argentina’s two iconic players may be contrasting characters but they shared many traits including a bond with Newell’s Old Boys and the Barca captain removed his shirt to reveal the red and black of the Rosario club before pointing to the sky...

