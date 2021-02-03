Top billing: Osaka heads to Melbourne with the world at her feet

Japan’s Naomi Osaka will be looking to add a fourth Grand Slam title to her two US Open and Australian Open triumphs

Australian Open favourite Naomi Osaka heads to Melbourne seeking a fourth Grand Slam title to further fuel her ascent towards the top of the women’s game on court and amplify her voice off it.



The Japanese won the last Major of 2020 in New York wearing a different face mask for each match, bearing the name of Black Americans who had died to highlight racial injustice...