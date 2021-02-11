Sundowns legend Feutmba backs his former team to conquer Africa

Roger Feutmba, who helped Downs to three consecutive league titles in the 1990s, believes they can go all the way

Roger Feutmba believes Mamelodi Sundowns are capable of maintaining their unbeaten streak in the CAF Champions League group phase even without Pitso Mosimane.



Last season, Sundowns made history by becoming the first SA side to finish the group stages undefeated, where they faced Waydad Athletic Club, Petro de Luanda, and USM in Group C with four wins and two draws...