Sport

Sundowns legend Feutmba backs his former team to conquer Africa

Roger Feutmba, who helped Downs to three consecutive league titles in the 1990s, believes they can go all the way

11 February 2021 - 21:49 By Neville Khoza

Roger Feutmba believes Mamelodi Sundowns are capable of maintaining their unbeaten streak in the CAF Champions League group phase even without Pitso Mosimane.

Last season, Sundowns made history by becoming the first SA side to finish the group stages undefeated, where they faced Waydad Athletic Club, Petro de Luanda, and USM in Group C with four wins and two draws...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Hanley spooks Windies with hat-trick on debut Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Why the world’s top rugby players are kicking for Japan Sport
  3. Sundowns legend Feutmba backs his former team to conquer Africa Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell marches to seventh title defence Sport
  5. Looking east: What about moving the British Lions tour to Japan? Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. New Sundowns signing De Reuck available to face Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal Soccer
  2. Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe takes his bid for the Caf presidency to the Fifa ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane clears the air on future Bafana Bafana return Soccer
X