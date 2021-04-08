LIAM DEL CARME | It’s becoming all too familiar after another series loss
The Proteas were in trouble long before Mark Boucher took over, but have they improved under him?
08 April 2021 - 20:17
This week’s series loss for the Proteas again served to highlight the fractured state of the game on these shores.
With the battle for the purse strings and soul of the sport intensifying, the national team has been operating, if you excuse the pun, in a bubble, with clear boundaries between what happens on the field and how it is perceived and acted upon higher up on the Cricket SA food chain...
