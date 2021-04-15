Sport

Round two – Hamilton and Verstappen take their battle to Imola

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ drew first blood in Bahrain, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be charging in Italy

15 April 2021 - 19:17 By Alan Baldwin

Italy’s Imola circuit provides a fresh challenge for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and young pretender Max Verstappen, as the pair prepare for round two of their Formula One battle this weekend.

The circuit, with the Santerno river running alongside and a verdant backdrop of trees and parkland, is a marked contrast to Bahrain’s desert Sakhir track that hosted the opener won by Mercedes’ Hamilton. The fast and flowing anticlockwise layout is also narrower and bumpier than Bahrain, and with fewer opportunities to overtake which means track position and strategy will play a bigger part. ..

