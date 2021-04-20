DAVID ISAACSON | Will ASA bat for its athletes or clock another brain fart?

Athletes need to qualify for Tokyo by June 29, so put on local meets to enable them to do so ... when it’s warm

Athletics SA (ASA) has a golden opportunity to show local athletes it really does care.



With only 14 South Africans having qualified so far in individual events for the Tokyo Olympics — way short of the 39 who went to the Rio Games — track and field hopefuls for Japan will need opportunities to qualify between now and the June 29 deadline...