Coach Roger Barrow adopts new strategy for Tokyo Olympic Games

National rowing coach Roger Barrow has switched his Olympic strategy, deciding to load his top rowers into the men's four-boat instead of the pair.



The pair has been the premier boat ever since Lawrence Brittain and now-retired Shaun Keeling took silver at the 2016 Rio Games, with no fewer than eight heavyweights battling it out for the two seats...