Hands off Benni‚ says AmaZulu boss as search for Bafana coach intensifies

After being snubbed by Carlos Queiroz and Pitso Mosimane, Safa may turn to Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy has been linked to the Bafana Bafana coaching job, and he muddied the waters when he told foreign media that he would be happy to accept the job that became vacant when Molefi Ntseki was sacked last month.



“We have no interest in letting Benni leave AmaZulu FC. He is doing a fantastic job‚ we are enjoying him and he is equally happy at AmaZulu‚” said club owner Sandile Zungu in his short but emphatic response on Tuesday...