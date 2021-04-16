Soccer

Revealed: When Safa will make a decision on Bafana coaching candidates

16 April 2021 - 14:20 By Marc Strydom
Safa president Danny Jordaan.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The SA Football Association’s (Safa) technical committee are expected to report their recommendations for the next Bafana Bafana coach to the national executive committee (NEC) next Friday‚ Safa president Danny Jordaan has revealed.

The technical committee has had three meetings‚ including for two days this week‚ to examine the options available to replace Molefi Ntseki as national head coach‚ scrutinise their credentials‚ and determine who they feel will be the best candidates to recommend.

Technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleka reported back on their meetings this week to Jordaan on Thursday evening.

“They had their meeting‚ he [Maluleka] is going to brief me‚ his recommendation will go to the NEC — the NEC will meet next week Friday. Hopefully‚ then we will finalise the matter‚” Jordaan said.

Danny Jordaan and Co must go!

SA football has been moving, but the problem is the direction in which it's been galloping, writes Sazi Hadebe.
Sport
1 week ago

“They must bring the recommendation and the NEC will accept or reject it.”

Jordaan could not say if the technical committee has come up with a shortlist.

“You asked me — no‚ I don’t have a shortlist. I’m not on the technical committee. Because I also get blamed for appointing coaches‚ which I don’t do‚” was all Jordaan would say.

Ntseki was released from his contract on March 31‚ after Bafana’s failure to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Names linked to the vacant national post have included AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy‚ Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane‚ Frenchman Philippe Troussier and Portuguese ex-Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz.

Three — Mosimane‚ Queiroz and Troussier — have coached Bafana previously.

