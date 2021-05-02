Blast from the past: Natalie du Toit makes a splash

Today in SA sports history: May 3

1971 — Boxer Arnold Taylor wins the first of five fights in Melbourne, beating Filipino Willie Cordova on points, to get his erratic career back on track. His four-month stint in Australia, during which he rejected the idea of emigrating, helped set him up for his famous world title shot in 1973...