Blast from the past: Bafana strike twice to beat ‘Reggae Boyz’
27 April 2021 - 18:13
Today in SA sports history: April 28
1999 — Bafana Bafana are denied victory against Denmark by Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel in a friendly in Copenhagen. Ebbe Sand scored for the hosts in the 40th minute, but with SA dominating in the second half, John “Shoes” Moshoeu equalised in the 67th minute for a 1-1 draw...
