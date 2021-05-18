Sport

Seven-year itch: resurgent Rory looking to end Major drought

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy hopes return to Kiawah Island will end his dry spell

18 May 2021 - 19:50 By Frank Pingue

Rory McIlroy, fresh off a drought-busting win, is considered by many to be the man to beat in this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina, where he romped to an eight-shot victory in the same Major nine years ago.

The Ocean Course, which boasts the most seaside holes in the northern hemisphere, may appear serene given its scenic vistas but it often exposes golfers to strong winds and this week will play as the longest Major in history at 7.2km...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the ‘real’ Olympic athletes who will suffer if Games are ... Sport
  2. Seven-year itch: resurgent Rory looking to end Major drought Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts with last-gasp try in final Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hobday’s putter lets him down, so he snaps it in half Sport
  5. Premier League talking points: He’s a keeper — Alisson heroics keep Reds’ ... Sport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Primary school golf day marred by brawl and swinging of clubs South Africa
  2. Matsuyama Masters Augusta to claim coveted green jacket Sport
  3. World number one golfer Dustin Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics Sport
  4. Tiger Woods thanks golfers for red shirt tribute Sport
X