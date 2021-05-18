Seven-year itch: resurgent Rory looking to end Major drought

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy hopes return to Kiawah Island will end his dry spell

Rory McIlroy, fresh off a drought-busting win, is considered by many to be the man to beat in this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina, where he romped to an eight-shot victory in the same Major nine years ago.



The Ocean Course, which boasts the most seaside holes in the northern hemisphere, may appear serene given its scenic vistas but it often exposes golfers to strong winds and this week will play as the longest Major in history at 7.2km...