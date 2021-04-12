Matsuyama Masters Augusta to claim coveted green jacket
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama hangs on to make history with US Masters win
12 April 2021 - 19:45
Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times.
Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s Major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.