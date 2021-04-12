Matsuyama Masters Augusta to claim coveted green jacket

Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times.



Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s Major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away...