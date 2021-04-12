Sport

Matsuyama Masters Augusta to claim coveted green jacket

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama hangs on to make history with US Masters win

12 April 2021 - 19:45 By Chris Gallagher, Ju-min Park and Irene Wang and Sarah AoyaIrene Wang and Sarah Aoyagi

Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times.

Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s Major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away...

