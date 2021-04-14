WATCH | Primary school golf day marred by brawl and swinging of clubs

“The golfers were playing 18 holes. A player on the 18th hole had lost his phone and when he called it a golfer on the 17th hole answered it.

“There was a heated exchange of words and a rumpus when the players approached each other. This whole thing comes down too much alcohol and the players, who until then had been well behaved, drinking on the course. From the video you can see that both were incredibly wobbly on their feet.

“We do not condone nor allow drinking on the course but some players, like these, had snuck alcohol on to the course and were drinking while playing. The drinking resulted in this very unfortunate incident,” Kruger said

He said the players both left after the argument.

“We held an emergency meeting about what happened on Monday. Because it was a golf day we have no control over who plays. This was organised by the school. None of those who were involved in the altercation are our members,” he said.

Kruger said that they had written to the school expressing their disapproval.

“Never in the 15 years that I have been here have I seen anything so barbaric taking place on the golf course. Our club definitely does not condone such behaviour,” he said.