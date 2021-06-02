Well-travelled Ancelotti back in Madrid to prove he’s the ‘real deal’

Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid for a second spell as coach after an indifferent tenure at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid for a second spell as coach, rejoining the club from Everton, after agreeing a three-year deal at the Bernabeu.



The Italian was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015, and replaces Zinedine Zidane, who left the La Liga club last month...