This was the toughest Premier League title win, says Guardiola
Manchester City claim the league title with three games to spare and now eye Champions League final
12 May 2021 - 20:03
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his third Premier League title, secured on Tuesday after a lockdown-impacted campaign, was the toughest he had won so far.
City, who could complete a rare domestic and European double if they beat Chelsea in May 29’s Champions League final, ended their wait to be confirmed as league winners when second-placed Manchester United lost at home to Leicester...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.