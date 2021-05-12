Sport

This was the toughest Premier League title win, says Guardiola

Manchester City claim the league title with three games to spare and now eye Champions League final

12 May 2021 - 20:03 By Simon Evans

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his third Premier League title, secured on Tuesday after a lockdown-impacted campaign, was the toughest he had won so far.

City, who could complete a rare domestic and European double if they beat Chelsea in May 29’s Champions League final, ended their wait to be confirmed as league winners when second-placed Manchester United lost at home to Leicester...

