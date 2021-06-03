Sport

Benni having the last laugh as he steers AmaZulu into Africa

Benni McCarthy has confounded his critics, guiding Usuthu to second spot and a place in the Caf Champions League

03 June 2021 - 20:18

After his side secured a Caf Champions League spot, a happy AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy aimed a dig at those who doubted his credentials and told them he’s enjoying the last laugh.

When McCarthy took over at AmaZulu in December, he made a promise that the club would challenge for the league title. That was met with doubts, with critics describing it as over-ambitious. Usuthu are now guaranteed to finish second on the table even if they fail to beat Maritzburg United in their final match of the season on Saturday. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: England bash the Boks at Loftus in first Test Sport
  2. Benni having the last laugh as he steers AmaZulu into Africa Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Alive and kicking: Currie Cup is still in the game Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bok hooker Dalton gets the bullet in Battle of Boet Erasmus Sport
  5. Well-travelled Ancelotti back in Madrid to prove he’s the ‘real deal’ Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Pirates miss out on second place as AmaZulu snatch historic runner-up spot Soccer
  2. Gavin Hunt’s statistics as Kaizer Chiefs coach make for some sorry reading Soccer
  3. The gloves are off in the Mosimane v Sundowns feud Sport