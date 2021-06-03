Benni having the last laugh as he steers AmaZulu into Africa
Benni McCarthy has confounded his critics, guiding Usuthu to second spot and a place in the Caf Champions League
03 June 2021 - 20:18
After his side secured a Caf Champions League spot, a happy AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy aimed a dig at those who doubted his credentials and told them he’s enjoying the last laugh.
When McCarthy took over at AmaZulu in December, he made a promise that the club would challenge for the league title. That was met with doubts, with critics describing it as over-ambitious. Usuthu are now guaranteed to finish second on the table even if they fail to beat Maritzburg United in their final match of the season on Saturday. ..
