Sport

Guardiola put the pep into the false nine position with Messi

Three of SA’s top coaches agree it was the former Barca coach who perfected the position with Lionel Messi

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
12 September 2021 - 21:35

The concept of playing football with a false No 9 is not a new or easy one. That’s what Sunday Times Daily gleaned this week when it discussed the subject with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, his SuperSport United counterpart Kaitano Tembo and top football analyst and developer of players Farook Khan. 

All three pointed to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola as one coach who showed the world with Lionel Messi at Barcelona (between 2008 and 2012) that you don’t necessarily need a physical target man to break defences and score goals. ..

