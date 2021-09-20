Sport

The best of Sundowns is yet to come, says co-coach Rulani Mokwena

With Sundowns notching up 10 out of a possible 12 points so far this season, Mokwena is still striving for perfection

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
20 September 2021 - 19:43

Rulani Mokwena has said the best is yet to come from champions Mamelodi Sundowns, as they set their sights on an unprecedented fifth Premiership title in succession.

The Sundowns co-coach was speaking after the Brazilians romped to a 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Pretoria’s Loftus on Sunday to regain their top spot on the DStv Premiership table...

