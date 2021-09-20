The best of Sundowns is yet to come, says co-coach Rulani Mokwena

With Sundowns notching up 10 out of a possible 12 points so far this season, Mokwena is still striving for perfection

Rulani Mokwena has said the best is yet to come from champions Mamelodi Sundowns, as they set their sights on an unprecedented fifth Premiership title in succession.



The Sundowns co-coach was speaking after the Brazilians romped to a 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Pretoria’s Loftus on Sunday to regain their top spot on the DStv Premiership table...